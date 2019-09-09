Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by $887,006 as Share Value Declined; As International Business Machs C (IBM) Valuation Rose, Security National Bank Of So Dak Boosted Position

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 7,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 163,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 1.12M shares traded or 11.80% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 149,328 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cibc Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Eaton Vance accumulated 29,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt reported 845,614 shares stake. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Co stated it has 23,945 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Chem Bank reported 8,842 shares stake. Conning reported 0.01% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Us has 8.99 million shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak holds 14,371 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Security reported 6,090 shares. Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 64,542 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Farmers Merchants Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 13,733 shares.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $333.48 million for 19.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares to 93,765 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

