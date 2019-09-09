Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Shares Rose; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Increased Its Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) by $134.88 Million as Share Value Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 13,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925.34M, up from 11,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 595,963 shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 19/03/2018 – Agios Announces First Patient Dosed with MAT2A Inhibitor AG-270 in Phase 1 Study in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors or Lymp; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 146,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 151,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 25.93 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 27,886 shares to 7,871 shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213 shares, and cut its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company owns 46,719 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 13,462 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc holds 1,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset One Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Amer Century Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 211,331 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 14,000 are owned by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co. Capital Ca stated it has 0.16% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 11,395 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ar Asset Management has invested 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hussman Strategic Incorporated reported 300 shares. Shelton accumulated 88,727 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Sageworth Trust owns 902 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waverton Investment Management Ltd stated it has 454,513 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company invested in 2.26% or 63,099 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 14,003 shares. First Corporation In invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks reported 0.68% stake. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv holds 2% or 43,414 shares in its portfolio. 11,273 were accumulated by Security Bancorporation Of So Dak. Philadelphia Com owns 198,937 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Community Ser Grp Limited Liability Com invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

