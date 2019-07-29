Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered By $742,689 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Ems Capital LP Trimmed By $395,008 Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding

Ems Capital Lp decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 53.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Ems Capital Lp holds 2,726 shares with $349,000 value, down from 5,812 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $54.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.14M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 14,013 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 381,921 shares with $20.62M value, down from 395,934 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $241.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of stock or 18,350 shares. 350 shares were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR, worth $41,283.

Ems Capital Lp increased Seritage Growth Pptys stake by 41,725 shares to 1.74 million valued at $77.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 122,930 shares and now owns 729,167 shares. Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Advisors invested 1.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 20,215 are owned by Parsons Mngmt Ri. Country Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 14,624 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.89% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 8,951 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 1,127 shares. Thornburg Inv accumulated 1.56 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability holds 16,404 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Calamos Advisors holds 0.08% or 105,317 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.12% or 193,508 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.27% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Teachers And Annuity Association Of America owns 385,746 shares for 4.38% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $142 highest and $129 lowest target. $138.67’s average target is 6.20% above currents $130.58 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased Altria Group (NYSE:MO) stake by 9,825 shares to 91,335 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 4,625 shares and now owns 43,636 shares. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12.