Lvm Capital Management LTD Increases Stake in Raytheon (RTN); As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined, Advisory Services Network Has Decreased Position by $494,010

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 48,196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 43,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 10,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 1,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 12,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 2.29 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 15,124 shares to 88,480 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (JKG).

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 31,821 shares to 657,671 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,266 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).