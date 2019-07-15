Lvm Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS); Focused Wealth Management Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Position by $559,302

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $80.67. About 31,847 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 2.86 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 15,460 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments reported 1.30 million shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 18,354 shares. Natl Asset stated it has 18,860 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd reported 75,963 shares. 67,816 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Tompkins Financial Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3,440 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Court Place Lc reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gemmer Asset Lc invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 423,257 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Td Asset Management Inc has 827,882 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated invested in 0.36% or 8,380 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Independent Order Of Foresters has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,159 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 201,583 shares to 1,675 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,191 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 97,519 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.17% stake. Brandywine Glob Inv Lc holds 0.23% or 472,753 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Paloma Prns Mngmt accumulated 26,954 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Umb Bankshares N A Mo has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Texas-based Moody National Bank Division has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Huntington Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 7,639 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate reported 0% stake. Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Prudential Financial invested in 0.04% or 353,567 shares.