Lvm Capital Management LTD Increased Raytheon (RTN) Holding By $861,770; Clipper Realty (CLPR) Shorts Increased By 204.76%

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 10.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd acquired 4,735 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 48,196 shares with $8.78M value, up from 43,461 last quarter. Raytheon now has $49.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.27 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) had an increase of 204.76% in short interest. CLPR’s SI was 288,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 204.76% from 94,600 shares previously. With 33,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)’s short sellers to cover CLPR’s short positions. The SI to Clipper Realty Inc’s float is 1.94%. The stock decreased 7.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 34,559 shares traded. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) has risen 12.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clipper Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLPR); 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Adj FFO/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 08/03/2018 Clipper Realty 4Q Rev $27.3M; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 7c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $193.29 million. It operates in Commercial and Residential divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 13.91% above currents $179.27 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RTN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, June 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $21800 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.5% or 347,565 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 5,966 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Llc has 1.76% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 39,217 shares. 54,214 are held by Utah Retirement. Parsons Cap Ri has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Plante Moran Finance Advsr accumulated 945 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 21,790 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Azimuth Capital holds 0.28% or 23,278 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,771 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,469 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc holds 3.94% or 83,901 shares. Sanders Capital Limited Com reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bluemountain Cap Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 59,798 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of stock or 10,023 shares. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stake by 31,821 shares to 657,671 valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) stake by 7,517 shares and now owns 163,329 shares. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

