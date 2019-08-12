Lvm Capital Management LTD Holding in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Has Cut by $887,006; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 108,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 2.55 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon 2 years ago: RBI docs; 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 7,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 163,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $119.28. About 511,764 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.19% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 73,245 shares. Goelzer Investment holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 50,322 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Citigroup reported 231,229 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of invested in 0% or 1,976 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.1% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 889,392 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 326,256 shares. Naples Limited Co holds 0.73% or 23,945 shares. Strs Ohio has 276,459 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 0.28% or 285,724 shares. Aew Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.13M shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj stated it has 4,086 shares. 132,499 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. First Finance In holds 0.02% or 182 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.