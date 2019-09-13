Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Upped Raytheon (RTN) Stake by $722,102; As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased Holding

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 386,100 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.37 million, up from 350,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $90.49. About 3.42M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $201.38. About 1.23M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 21,900 shares to 185,300 shares, valued at $22.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 111,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,100 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com stated it has 28,317 shares. Force Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.86% or 7,473 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,027 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Company reported 11,498 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 75,336 shares. Putnam Investments Llc holds 0.25% or 1.33 million shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 133,787 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd owns 172,738 shares. Barr E S And, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,827 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.51% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 1.59% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Everence Capital Management holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,799 shares. Conning owns 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 20,872 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd holds 0.32% or 31,065 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1,700 shares.

