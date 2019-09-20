Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Raytheon (RTN) Holding by $722,102 as Market Valuation Rose; As Mbia (MBI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Kahn Brothers Group Has Raised Holding

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $196.84. About 886,987 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Mbia (MBI) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 5.61M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.27 billion, up from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Mbia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 441,166 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 66.50 million shares or 5.32% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,000 are owned by Next Fin Group Inc Inc. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lc invested 0.02% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Legal General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 1.96M shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 209,126 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Pnc Financial Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). North Star Asset Management holds 0.03% or 35,239 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,523 shares. Whitebox Advsr invested in 0.05% or 164,520 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 29,985 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 137,400 shares. Chou Associate stated it has 952,531 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas White Intll Ltd has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Renaissance Investment Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 62,684 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.16% or 59,200 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,321 shares. Hyman Charles D has 4,690 shares. Davenport Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 16,595 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 2,043 shares. 38,324 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 1,638 shares. Adirondack Trust invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Argyle Mgmt Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,260 shares. Cambridge Trust Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

