Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed By $344,760 Its American Tower (AMT) Holding; Boston Partners Has Boosted By $3.33 Million Its Western Digital (WDC) Position

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased American Tower (AMT) stake by 2.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 1,690 shares as American Tower (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 60,042 shares with $12.28M value, down from 61,732 last quarter. American Tower now has $95.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Boston Partners increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 8.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 70,836 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Boston Partners holds 884,442 shares with $42.08M value, up from 813,606 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $19.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 2.94M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Boston Partners decreased Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 1.11M shares to 554,279 valued at $38.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 1.53M shares and now owns 8.74M shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -14.54% below currents $64.6 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Longbow. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. Benchmark maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, September 6. Benchmark has “Sell” rating and $4600 target. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Mizuho.

