Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $742,689; Stock Declined; American National Bank Has Trimmed Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding by $351,808

American National Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 7,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 14,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 1.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 381,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.62M, down from 395,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 3.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cls Investments Llc has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3,277 shares. 39,020 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Smithfield Tru Communication holds 0.36% or 70,678 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 694,485 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Personal Cap Advisors holds 816,841 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 154,661 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.84 million shares. Grimes And holds 16,291 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt invested in 0.69% or 27,282 shares. Washington has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 41,013 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.99 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Com holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 89,819 shares. Vermont-based Community Financial Ltd has invested 0.83% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Conning accumulated 1.02 million shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,861 shares to 32,101 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta International Equity Etf Actvbt Intereqy by 220,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares to 48,196 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).