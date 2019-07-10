Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Walt Disney (DIS) Stake By $341,880; Tripadvisor (TRIP) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 164 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 149 reduced and sold stock positions in Tripadvisor Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 114.62 million shares, down from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tripadvisor Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 95 Increased: 114 New Position: 50.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased Walt Disney (DIS) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd acquired 3,080 shares as Walt Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 93,765 shares with $10.41 million value, up from 90,685 last quarter. Walt Disney now has $254.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,388 shares to 146,685 valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) stake by 7,517 shares and now owns 163,329 shares. Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses holds 234,500 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management owns 9,320 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.51% stake. 14,586 were accumulated by Odey Asset Mngmt Group Ltd. 906,496 are held by King Luther Cap. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Company Of Oklahoma holds 27,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 317,184 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 55,335 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 328,889 shares. Cypress stated it has 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,176 shares. Eagle Ltd Company holds 54,150 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares. Another trade for 4 shares valued at $451 was made by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 1.47M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) has declined 3.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 16/05/2018 – Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 22/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 29/03/2018 – TripAdvisor will pull its advertisements from right-wing television host Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hotel and Non-Hotel. It has a 48.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations.

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $48.66 million for 32.71 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc. holds 6.49% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. for 4.49 million shares. Jackson Square Partners Llc owns 9.55 million shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 158,475 shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 2.2% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 64,767 shares.

