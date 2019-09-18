Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by $610,660 as Valuation Declined; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Value Rose While Toronto Dominion Bank Raised Stake

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 42,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 58,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 632,252 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 178.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 174,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 271,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.09M, up from 97,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 1.25 million shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.82M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

