Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holding by $914,640 as Share Value Declined; Ngam Advisors LP Holds Position in Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 24,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 58,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 83,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 860,748 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) by 81.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 118,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 263,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 144,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 61,846 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC); 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.05% or 82,022 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 1.31 million shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Comm Ny has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 74,177 shares. Covington reported 1,927 shares stake. Stifel Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.04% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 27,592 shares. Hollencrest holds 0.21% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 41,842 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,260 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp invested 0.26% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Vanguard has 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 11.94 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 75,968 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 26,283 shares. Synovus invested in 0.09% or 151,765 shares. 671 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.82M for 8.84 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp and CU Bancorp Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” on April 06, 2017, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PACW or COLB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders block El Dorado Savings Bank sale – Sacramento Business Journal” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares to 91,335 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $67,779 activity.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9,288 shares to 775,475 shares, valued at $120.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 16,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,374 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HBNC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 20.41 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) for 1.79 million shares. Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 34,391 shares. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) reported 1,284 shares. Advisory Research reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,421 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 23,424 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 475 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. 30,326 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,706 shares. Voya Llc holds 0% or 20,193 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 8,065 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 81,780 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,157 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HBNC) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stock Split – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Horizon Bank adds Information Technology Expert to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Presents At Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods Nineteenth Annual Community Bank Investor Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.