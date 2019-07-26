Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position by $399,162; As Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose, Partner Investment Management LP Has Increased Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 1,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $283.96. About 238,758 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 1.02M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,013 shares to 381,921 shares, valued at $20.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,944 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 57,238 shares. Johnson Group stated it has 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Geode Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4.92M shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 161,862 shares. Convergence Inv Ltd Liability Co invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 189 are held by Cwm. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,566 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 3,185 shares. 8,235 were accumulated by Tiemann Advsrs Lc. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gm Advisory Group Inc Incorporated holds 7,917 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Intrust Bancorporation Na has 18,832 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 189,408 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc reported 1,693 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Vigilant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 625 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt invested in 16,681 shares. 7,316 are owned by Etrade Mgmt Limited. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 8,619 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.11% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 166,570 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 1,635 shares in its portfolio. Lindsell Train reported 2.19M shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.25% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 6,268 shares. 74,684 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. First Manhattan reported 2,884 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.62% or 132,081 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Fintech ETF Just Keeps On Surging – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, UNP, AMT, INTU – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.