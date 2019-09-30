Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Polaris Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.56M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 129,639 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 13,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 194,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, up from 181,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 6.82 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora Uribe on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bancolombia: An Innovative And Undervalued South American Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bancolombia Is Losing Its Luster As An Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 45,300 shares to 197,580 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,022 shares, and cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FDA approves AbbVie’s (ABBV) treatment for adults and children with HCV and compensated cirrhosis that shortens duration of treatment to eight weeks – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.