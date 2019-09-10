Lvm Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $829,332 as Shares Rose; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Raised by $738,172 Its Position

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 88,917 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 77,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 13.20M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 146,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 151,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 21.05 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares to 91,335 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.91 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.43M shares. London Of Virginia has invested 4.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lau Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 71,073 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Com stated it has 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 49,797 were accumulated by Renaissance Investment Grp Lc. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp owns 1.19 million shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated owns 240,477 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 3.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.14M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 623,032 shares. Highland Capital Management Lc has 153,960 shares. Rowland Company Invest Counsel Adv owns 47,972 shares. New York-based Kynikos Associates LP has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Condor Management holds 1.56% or 50,374 shares. Nomura Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 172,200 shares. Maplelane Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt Research Commerce Inc owns 36,600 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability owns 105,084 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adirondack Tru accumulated 472 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Shields And Llc, a New York-based fund reported 14,510 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Braun Stacey Assocs Inc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,000 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% or 11,656 shares. Clough Cap Lp reported 4.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mason Street Llc invested in 335,476 shares. Moreover, Cna has 2.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wetherby Asset Management holds 47,138 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 19,161 shares to 19,869 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,099 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

