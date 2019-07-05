Lvm Capital Management LTD Cut Its Holding in Boeing (BA) by $1.20 Million; Aflac (AFL) Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 89,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.70 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 1.53M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19M, down from 56,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $788.68 million for 13.28 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,720 shares to 318,445 shares, valued at $60.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 5,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Equinix Inc (EQIX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aflac Has Something to Quack About – Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Aflac Captures 2 Silver PR Lions at Cannes Festival – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Presents at Raymond James Institutional Investors Equity Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.29M were sold by Koide Masatoshi. $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hexavest Incorporated invested in 0.99% or 1.56 million shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.02% stake. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 12,688 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 46,116 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 91,038 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.19% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 55,500 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan & holds 4,775 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Invesco Limited accumulated 6.44 million shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 219 are held by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 696 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 14,588 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Art Limited Liability Com holds 19,114 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has invested 0.87% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carroll Associate accumulated 0.13% or 3,539 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 51,869 shares. Darsana LP holds 308,500 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Company holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,915 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 12,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Com stated it has 22,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Company has 2,152 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 305 were accumulated by Macroview Invest Ltd Company.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares to 91,335 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).