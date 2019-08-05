Lvm Capital Management LTD Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) SI Decreased By 3%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) had a decrease of 3% in short interest. CLRB’s SI was 390,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3% from 402,800 shares previously. With 455,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s short sellers to cover CLRB’s short positions. The SI to Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s float is 8.38%. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 24,845 shares traded. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has declined 36.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLRB News: 06/03/2018 Cellectar Biosciences: This May Have Positive Read-Through for CLR 131; 17/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating Efficacy of Fractionated lnjections of CLR 131 in Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – Cellectar Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentations at AACR 2018 Featuring PDCs and CLR 131; 19/03/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma; 09/05/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences: Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Rhabdomyosarcoma; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Highlighting Uptake and Enhanced Anti-Tumor Effects of Cellectar’s CLR 131 in Head and Neck Cancer Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Cellectar Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Rhabdomyosarcoma; 19/03/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences: Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma; 16/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating the Ability of its PDCs to Selectively Target a Broad; 27/03/2018 – Cellectar Granted U.S. Patent for Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd analyzed 14,013 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)'s stock declined 0.32%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 381,921 shares with $20.62M value, down from 395,934 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $227.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.40’s average target is 4.04% above currents $53.25 stock price. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019

More notable recent Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cellectar's CRL 131 Fast Track'd for DLBCL; shares up 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha" on July 09, 2019

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company has market cap of $20.20 million. The firm offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.