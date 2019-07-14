Lvm Capital Management LTD Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; AVEVA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (AVEVF) Shorts Lowered By 0.41%

AVEVA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had a decrease of 0.41% in short interest. AVEVF’s SI was 24,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.41% from 24,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 242 days are for AVEVA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)’s short sellers to cover AVEVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.73% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 500 shares traded or 233.33% up from the average. AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 14,013 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 381,921 shares with $20.62 million value, down from 395,934 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $248.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital Management accumulated 160,173 shares. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 135,122 shares. Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 571,296 shares. Benin Mngmt reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 241,117 are owned by Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 1.12 million shares. Covington Investment Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 126,378 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.86% stake. 3.18 million are owned by Jennison Assoc Limited Liability. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 1.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.57 million shares. The Florida-based Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Inc has invested 1.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Main Street Rech Ltd Co reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 23,219 shares. 1,100 were reported by Loeb Prtn Corporation.

Another recent and important AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “AVEVA Group plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019.

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software firm in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company has market cap of $7.66 billion. The firm offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions. It has a 144.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions includes AVEVA Bocad; AVEVA Diagrams; AVEVA E3D Insight; AVEVA Electrical; AVEVA Engineering; AVEVA Everything3D; AVEVA Information Standards Manager; AVEVA Instrumentation; AVEVA LFM NetView; AVEVA LFM Server; AVEVA P&ID; ISM Connect; Asset Visualisation Connect; AVEVA FabTrol; AVEVA ProCon; AVEVA Catalogue Manager; AVEVA Material; AVEVA PDMS; AVEVA marine; AVEVA Planning; AVEVA Production; and construction management solutions.