Lvm Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Altria Group (MO); Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 91,335 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 81,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield – Seeking Alpha" published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 5,910 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,329 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.