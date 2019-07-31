Lvm Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Harris Del (HRS) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,636 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 39,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $216.99. About 791,577 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,723 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 29,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 245.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 08/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Exercise CB Chris Harris’ Option; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California, Harris, Feinstein Lead CA Congressional Delegation in Raising Concerns Over; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on Senate Passage of SESTA; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 10 Stores to Be Sold to Harris Teeter; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded Rs 944 Crore ($141 Million) Contract to Modernize lndia’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces Armir Harris and Merrick Levy of SHOFUR Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalists in the Southeast; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp Sees FY18 Rev About $6.14B; 29/05/2018 – Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, Appointed as the HDBaseT Alliance’s New Chair of the AV Work Group

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares to 52,944 shares, valued at $20.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,329 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

