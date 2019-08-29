Luzich Partners Llc Sold 5,209 Shares of Innodata Inc. (INOD); Ambarella – Ordinary Shares (AMBA) Shorts Decreased By 3.21%

Ambarella Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AMBA) had a decrease of 3.21% in short interest. AMBA’s SI was 4.49 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.21% from 4.64M shares previously. With 611,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Ambarella Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s short sellers to cover AMBA’s short positions. The SI to Ambarella Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 14.76%. The stock increased 3.18% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 397,263 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville

More important recent Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Innodata Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Innodata Inc. (INOD) CEO Jack Abuhoff on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Innodata Inc. (INOD) CEO Jack Abuhoff on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Innodata Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces that Nick Toor Joins Board of Directors – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Innodata Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.67 million shares or 4.55% more from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group owns 863,620 shares. 72,296 are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc owns 340,455 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD). 20,389 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Blackrock holds 0% or 642,105 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) for 96,992 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 12 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) for 4,893 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 2,940 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD). Blair William And Il reported 22,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital Llc invested in 0.01% or 18,500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $130,942 activity. Shares for $6,416 were sold by LUZICH PARTNERS LLC on Friday, August 16.

Luzich Partners Llc, the insider of Innodata Inc made a sale of just 5,209 shares of the corporation valued by the market at approximately $6,773 U.S. Dollars based on an avg price of 1.3 U.S. Dollars for share. Luzich Partners Llc finished this trade on 28-08-2019. The Form 4 is free at your disposal here at the DC-based SEC website. The regulatory filing shows that Luzich Partners Llc now has rights to roughly 12.29% of the New Jersey-based company’s total market cap

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.44 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Digital Data Solutions , Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). It currently has negative earnings. The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 36,712 shares traded or 31.40% up from the average. Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) has risen 6.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.84% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ambarella has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is -10.24% below currents $45.12 stock price. Ambarella had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Ambarella, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 14,605 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 135,963 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 100 were accumulated by Rech Mgmt. Rothschild And Asset Us reported 439,108 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,273 shares. 3,878 were accumulated by Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Invesco reported 150,535 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 23,064 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 438 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 44,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). The California-based Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).