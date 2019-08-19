Luxor Capital Group LP Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $46.39 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose While Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 26,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.49 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.51M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 700,593 shares to 441,804 shares, valued at $30.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 285,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 279.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 53,459 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 124,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.