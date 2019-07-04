Luxor Capital Group LP Trimmed Ruths Hospitality Group (Put) (RUTH) Holding by $6.05 Million; Stock Price Rose; As National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Market Valuation Declined, Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed Stake

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 95,358 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (RUTH) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 241,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 65,467 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 8.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook

Analysts await Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RUTH’s profit will be $9.45M for 18.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.11% negative EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 42,807 shares to 405,239 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 26,300 shares to 158,050 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 82,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $69.04M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.78% negative EPS growth.