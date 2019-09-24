Luxor Capital Group LP Trimmed Its Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) Stake by $32.61 Million; Stock Price Rose; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Holding by $10.88 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 355,177 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.06 million, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 2.46M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 87,289 shares to 98,289 shares, valued at $106.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 223,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More important recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $415.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S.A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital owns 2.49 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp stated it has 1.83M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Johnson Group Inc Inc reported 90 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Oppenheimer & owns 10,525 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 5.39M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Swiss State Bank reported 357,248 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Montrusco Bolton Invests owns 59,803 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19 million for 24.16 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.