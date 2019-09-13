Luxor Capital Group LP Stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; As International Business Machine (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Dt Investment Partners Increased by $477,993 Its Position

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.06M, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 4.41M shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 32,035 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 28,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 223,500 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $28.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 821,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).