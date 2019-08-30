Luxor Capital Group LP Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $46.39 Million; Market Value Declined; Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) as Share Price Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 26,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.49M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1775.81. About 1.99 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 73.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 16,335 shares as the company's stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 5,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 22,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 715,862 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust owns 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,545 shares. 48,826 are held by Columbus Circle Investors. 461 were accumulated by Peddock Cap Advsrs. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 150 shares. Moreover, Bragg Fin Advisors has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,225 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 16.54 million shares. Adi Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 4.25% or 17,659 shares. Hartline Investment Corp holds 2.81% or 6,042 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested in 485 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cambridge Incorporated reported 123 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inspirion Wealth Llc reported 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership reported 31,044 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 715 shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 11,255 shares to 9,845 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH).