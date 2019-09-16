Luxor Capital Group LP Position In Lennar (LEN) Was Boosted; Friess Associates Stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 221,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 506,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24 million, down from 728,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 5.48% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 3.96M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 139.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 403,475 shares as the company's stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 693,475 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 430,304 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 239,480 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 7,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 24,743 shares. Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 15,900 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% or 217,207 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 444,769 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 98,140 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Creative Planning owns 44,593 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,689 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 133 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Luminus Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Connecticut-based Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.78% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Boothbay Fund Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 23,893 shares.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40M for 29.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,845 shares to 220,543 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Levi Strauss & Co. by 81,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "34 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on September 12, 2019

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 45.50 million shares to 39.36M shares, valued at $46.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).