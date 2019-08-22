Luxor Capital Group LP Lowered Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) as Valuation Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Ally Financial Has Upped Stake by $2.95 Million

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 1.11 million shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares to 80,462 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 695,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

