Luxor Capital Group LP Lowered Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Holding by $46.05 Million as Shares Declined; Falcon Point Capital Has Upped Its Icf International (ICFI) Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 74,496 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 667,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 2.09 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about ICF International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICF International (ICFI) Beats on Q2 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Navy Awards ICF Multiple Award Cyber Services IDIQ Valued Up to $330 Million – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold ICF International (ICFI) Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fairfax consulting firm sees leadership change as it looks to next phase of growth – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22,860 shares to 414,285 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 88,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,992 shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). 106 are owned by Prelude Limited Liability. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 17,800 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ameriprise Financial reported 645,437 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 102,089 were reported by Mesirow Inv Management. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Opus Group Ltd invested 0.08% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.9% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 346,966 shares. Blackrock reported 1.37 million shares. Primecap Management Com Ca holds 0.01% or 101,417 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Inc holds 2,200 shares.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GrubHub: Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MYL, GRUB among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Grubhub, Molson Coors, and PriceSmart and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Grubhub: The Crash Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.