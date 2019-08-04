Luxor Capital Group LP Lifted Pegasystems (PEGA) Position; Great Lakes Advisors Boosted Its Metlife (MET) Stake by $12.96 Million as Stock Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 308,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97 million, up from 888,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.81 million shares traded or 96.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 929,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.13 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 526,467 shares traded or 64.97% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Invest Mgmt Limited has 5.54% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Highline Lp has 653,288 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 19,362 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 309,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 71,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 2,519 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 47,478 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Lpl Limited Com owns 3,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diker Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Verition Fund Management Lc invested 0.05% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Morgan Stanley owns 7,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 667,397 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $33.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 241,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,200 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 15,854 shares to 100,984 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,548 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).