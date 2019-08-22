Luxor Capital Group LP Lifted Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Position by $7.12 Million; Carmax (KMX) Stake Maintained by Akre Capital Management Llc

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.43. About 1.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 395,626 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 523,500 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $27.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.