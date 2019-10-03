Luxor Capital Group LP Increased Its Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) as Stock Price Declined; Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Share Price Rose While Tieton Capital Management Decreased by $1.86 Million Its Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.64 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 1.99 million shares traded or 49.12% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 822,925 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 21.00M shares to 27.63M shares, valued at $41.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huya Inc by 63,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,284 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 12,080 shares to 243,106 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluent Inc.

