Luxor Capital Group LP Increased Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Position by $60.40 Million; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $2.42 Million as Stock Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 929,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.13M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 202,995 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 265,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 224,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 160,628 shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares to 161,218 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 52,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,722 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why NV5 Global Shares Were Down Friday – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Did NV5 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVEE) 8.6% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02M shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $78.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 700,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,804 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc (Put).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pegasystems Acquires Leading Digital Messaging Platform Provider In The Chat – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pegasystems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pegasystems Stock Gained 15% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

