Luxor Capital Group LP Increased Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Position by $7.12 Million; Disney (DIS) Valuation Rose While Fayerweather Charles Has Increased Its Position

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1938.8. About 1.26 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.29. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Capital Lp holds 114,517 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 171,850 were accumulated by Rbo And Ltd Liability Corp. Bridges Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 310,139 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Kempner Capital Mngmt has 2.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oarsman reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 27,925 were accumulated by Weik. New York-based Cobblestone Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baskin owns 151,143 shares. Cleararc reported 42,019 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc reported 0.86% stake. Ameriprise Finance holds 4.52 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 41,118 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 142,702 shares. City Hldg holds 1,956 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Grp holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 203 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 91,886 shares. Roundview Limited Liability holds 3,168 shares. Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,855 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moab Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,699 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.01% or 14,896 shares. 1,543 were reported by Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corp Pa. Kentucky-based Field Main Bancorp has invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barbara Oil owns 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 667,397 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $33.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.