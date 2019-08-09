Luxor Capital Group LP Has Upped Its Lennar (LEN) Position; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Boosted by Salem Capital Management Inc

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 292.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 7,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 1.99 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 1.68M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Victoria planning staff recommend denial of Lennar town house plan – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1.37 million shares to 26,327 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc (Put) by 2.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

