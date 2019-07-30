Luxor Capital Group LP Has Raised Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding by $34.12 Million as Market Value Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose While Wilkins Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $413,400

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 1.55 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.12M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 2.56M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.00M shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $48.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 285,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.50 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

