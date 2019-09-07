Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lifted Lennar (LEN) Position by $14.70 Million; Share Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Lowered Stake by $445,250

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,270 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10,002 shares to 29,209 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ltd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 253 shares. New York-based Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bouchey Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shikiar Asset Mngmt owns 10,751 shares. Moreover, Kdi Capital Prtnrs has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co Nj has 10,012 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct reported 13,423 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 92,366 shares. Moab Prns Lc owns 2.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,699 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 3,001 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited owns 525 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Limited stated it has 29,126 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 10,490 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 6,651 shares. Tcw Grp holds 1.12% or 2.38M shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 300,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 281,443 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 579,978 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc invested in 0.19% or 4.06M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pathstone Family Office reported 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Seabridge Inv Advsr Llc holds 1,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Mercantile Tru Comm holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 3,986 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 26,247 shares to 11,253 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 241,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,200 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).