Luxor Capital Group LP Has Increased Holding in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN); Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $1.65 Million

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $204.12. About 468,160 shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 32,400 shares to 118,996 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,743 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANSYS to Participate at KeyBanc Capital Technology Forum – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ANSYS Announces Record Q2 Financial Results Including Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, EPS and ACV – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, ’19 View Strong – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.67% or 70,370 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 12,545 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 375 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation has invested 0.08% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.04% or 7,696 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Leavell Invest Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 4,727 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 83,913 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 39,008 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 7,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd reported 510 shares. Scott Selber invested in 5,530 shares or 5.15% of the stock. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust owns 23,590 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,545 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt has 1,587 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Ca holds 46,056 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Gruss & Co stated it has 7,550 shares or 14.07% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,514 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 275,918 shares. Campbell Newman Asset has invested 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). British Columbia Inv Corporation invested in 106,843 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 7,032 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Commerce Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,729 shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 10,100 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,327 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).