Luxor Capital Group LP Has Increased Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Position by $7.12 Million as Stock Declined; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Opus Capital Group Raised Its Position

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 8.30 million shares traded or 8.90% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 14,744 shares to 10,171 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sus (NYSE:HASI) by 39,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,375 shares, and cut its stake in Newtek Business Serv (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,177 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd. California-based Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited holds 0.01% or 427 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Llc Ca has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 293,477 shares. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 377,537 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 8.28M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 59,814 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 143,746 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Co holds 0.32% or 18,425 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.22% or 3.30 million shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,374 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.76% or 48,293 shares in its portfolio. 39,334 are held by City Trust Co Fl. 70,325 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 98,000 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd accumulated 7,480 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 726 shares. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,945 shares. Hudock Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Patten Gp Inc reported 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Glaxis Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 5.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 582 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md invested in 2,736 shares. Altimeter Capital Management LP reported 8,000 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Discovery Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct owns 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,180 shares. Lbmc Investment holds 211 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank has 7,070 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Ser Inc invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

