Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $14.99 Million; Ezcorp (EZPW) Position Has Upped by Lonestar Capital Management Llc

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 576,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.04M, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 4.60 million shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 281,617 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $43.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 315,505 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 31,660 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 0% stake. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 608,754 shares. Moreover, Zebra Management Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.72% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 644,048 shares. Northern owns 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 651,487 shares. First LP has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 21,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.45M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 13,031 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

