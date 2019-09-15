Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $14.99 Million; Valuation Rose; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.54 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 250.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 36,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,175 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 576,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.04 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 4.41 million shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,549.30 down -5.16 points – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 139.95 points at 8,116.83 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 821,683 shares to 921,683 shares, valued at $200.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 87,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Comcast Technology Center wins global ULI award – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viacom Inc. (VIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amdocs Partners With Samsung, Fortifies Footing in NFV Market – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.