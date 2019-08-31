Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $24.39 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Lifted by Miller Investment Management Lp

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.79M, down from 4.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39M shares traded or 66.54% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 494,618 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $93.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 695,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 254 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.01% or 119,346 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 45,894 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Fincl Gp has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,160 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 35,516 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blair William & Communications Il invested in 6,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Cap invested in 0.12% or 1,666 shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets reported 67,017 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co owns 296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 216,692 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 600 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mariner Lc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $69.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,716 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).