Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Its Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) as Stock Price Declined; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding by $1.54 Million as Share Price Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 780,602 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 10,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 79,571 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, down from 90,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $149.65. About 671,282 shares traded or 29.25% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,063 shares to 38,463 shares, valued at $68.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 929,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Network holds 0.01% or 40 shares. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Natixis invested in 106,109 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc reported 0.43% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Voya Inv Management Ltd accumulated 56,630 shares. Seizert Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Trexquant Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,568 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Legal And General Public Limited Company owns 39,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0% or 3,368 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department reported 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 40,469 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.24% or 170,249 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 3,202 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 153,411 shares to 642,578 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 EPS, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.36 million for 15.85 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.