Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 18,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.53M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 6.50M shares traded or 69.29% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2134510.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $331.33M, up from 55 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71 million for 8.69 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 87,289 shares to 98,289 shares, valued at $106.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 223,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 4.94 million shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $417.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 220,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

