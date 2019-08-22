Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Position by $46.05 Million; Shares Declined; Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holding in First Majestic Silver (AG)

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 119.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 92,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 170,094 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 77,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 1.13 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 13/03/2018 – PRIMERO REPORTS HOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Primero Announces Hldrs Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 29/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC ’17-END 2P RESERVES 120.2M SILVER EQUIVALENT OZ

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 667,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 397,576 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 78,783 shares to 59,229 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 18,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,099 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 300,000 shares to 590,000 shares, valued at $28.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meet Group Inc by 1.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

