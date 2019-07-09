Luxor Capital Group LP Has Cut Its Grubhub (GRUB) Holding as Shares Declined; Chicago Equity Partners Boosted Holding in Textron (TXT) by $592,750 as Share Value Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 700,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 441,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 573,458 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 158.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,355 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 494,244 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q-End Bell Backlog $3.6B, Aviation Backlog $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.77M for 137.66 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 695,195 shares to 845,195 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 42,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 97,536 shares to 160,630 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 48,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,480 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).