Luxor Capital Group LP Decreased Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $5.99 Million as Stock Declined; As J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Market Valuation Rose, Ellington Management Group Boosted Its Stake by $300,200

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 43,066 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 285,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 4.02M shares traded or 289.26% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 11,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Interest Incorporated has 0.01% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). King Luther Cap Management invested in 7,665 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 171,621 shares. Benedict owns 1,938 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,711 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). 220,504 were reported by Waddell And Reed. Gemmer Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 53 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.01% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 2,421 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability reported 38,897 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 3,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 20,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 97,615 shares to 18,261 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 371,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,633 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,063 shares to 38,463 shares, valued at $68.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

