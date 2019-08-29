Luxor Capital Group LP Cut Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) as Stock Value Declined; Cambridge Financial Group Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $169.83 Million as Valuation Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 billion, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 285,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 1.13M shares traded or 9.66% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 16,400 shares, valued at $29.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP) by 8.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 6,905 shares to 35,074 shares, valued at $6.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Harbour Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 6.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.14M were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Park National Oh stated it has 588,831 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp reported 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett And Communication owns 823 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us Inc holds 1.23M shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Financial Strategies has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co New York has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakwood Mngmt Llc Ca holds 5.55% or 112,092 shares. Dakota Wealth has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lau Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hl Fincl Limited Co invested in 2.67 million shares or 4.84% of the stock. 9.83M were reported by Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership. 20,148 are held by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.